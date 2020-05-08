"These two also deserve it." The MasterChef moment we desperately needed to see on reality TV.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Unfortunately we live in a world where the words cat fight, bitchy and gossip have female connotations.

A world that expects women to descend into jealous backstabbing when they’re pitted against each other, and where comments like “sometimes having a man in the group just helps dilute the snarkiness” are commonplace.

But what we saw last night on MasterChef Australia was anything but.

It was women supporting women in the most wholesome, uplifting and supportive example of sisterhood we’ve seen on reality TV in years.

WATCH: Amina’s speech after winning last night’s immunity challenge. Post continues after video.

Video by Channel Ten

When we are little, we’re socialised into a world that already has certain viewpoints.

We grow up hearing women being described as “emotional” and “bitchy” but those words are rarely used when we describe men, instead they get things like “direct” and “confident”.

We can’t help it, but we too take those connotations on and incorporate them into our vocabulary. It’s the way society has always been.

In 2020, however, we’re closer than ever to leaving those gender-based descriptors and ideologies in the dirt, and MasterChef’s all-women immunity challenge last night was further proof that we don’t need women hating on women to make good TV.