"Banter and sassiness." MasterChef's Brendan on his behind-the-scenes friendship with Reece.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

One of the great highlights of this year's revamped season of MasterChef: Back to Win was the friendship between Brendan Pang and Reece Hignell.

They share a heart-warming, sitcom-worthy bromance that audiences were quick to fall in love with.

With Brendan's elimination from the competition on Sunday night, audiences were heartbroken not just for him, but for Reece too.

You can actually pin point the second his heart breaks in half.

I dont know what crushed me more, Brendan's or Reece's face. 😭😭#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/SvqrRXUz4f — Sam Lopez (@SamLopezAus) June 21, 2020

Speaking to Mamamia, Brendan said: "We became good friends after season 10 and it just grew stronger this season."

"Reece and my friendship probably has a bit more banter and sassiness behind the scenes, which people didn't really see, but a lot of that did play out on the show as well," he added.

Not only were they best friends in the kitchen, but they lived together too in the apartments rented out for the contestants by Channel 10 during the competition.

"We all had roommates and Reece was my roomie," Brendan says, adding they will definitely stay friends after the show.