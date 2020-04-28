A themed elopement and a shared passion: Inside the relationship of MasterChef's Melissa Leong.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

During Sunday night’s episode of MasterChef Australia, we got a glimpse into the lives of judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

And it was Leong’s husband Joe Jones and their fluffy child Ghost who really won viewers over.

Case in point:

I wish I was Melissa’s cat, I can’t stop thinking about it, what a cute family! #MasterChefAU — Samuel Leighton-Dore (@SamLeightonDore) April 26, 2020

I need to know more about Mel’s hot tattooed husband and their cat ASAP #MasterChefAU — Jacqui Kassulke (@kassulke) April 26, 2020

Can Melissa and her husband adopt me? #Masterchefau — Victoria (@movetheair) April 26, 2020

See? We loved them.

Leong and Joe met after being introduced by a mutual friend, and eloped to the Californian desert in February 2017.

Their engagement came after a casual conversation over dinner one evening.

“Over dinner Joe asked me ‘So, how does eloping work exactly? Do you need to get engaged first?’ I told him I had about as much idea as he did (none), so instead, we decided to speculate on where we’d run away to, if we did decide to elope. The all knowing dice decided that our already planned trip to the US in three-ish months would be it, so we just went with it,” Leong told Vogue.

They married in the Joshua Tree National Park in a 60s, rock’n’roll-style ceremony.

“Joe and I share a common aesthetic for all things vintage and a bit rock’n’roll. And I think eloping is a pretty rock’n’roll way to say ‘I do’! The theme of our wedding day, if I had to label it, would probably be ’60s rock’n’roll. Think Bourbon and records at dawn, a shift dress, beehive hair, slim cut suiting… and cake for breakfast.”