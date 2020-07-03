To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

This year’s season of MasterChef has captured Australia’s imagination.

The re-jigged version of one of Australia’s favourite reality TV shows came along at just the right moment.

While Australians have quickly become addicted to watching their MasterChef favs battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen, they’ve noticed some recurring themes.

Video by Channel 10

Like Poh somehow pulling everything together perfectly at the last minute, Reynold creating both savoury and sweet culinary works of art with such precision and planning, and Laura making pasta almost every, single episode.

But beyond the pasta obsession, there’s so much more to the Adelaide-based chef.