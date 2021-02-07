"Single again after 12 years" and working with her 2 exes: Inside Poh Ling Yeow's relationships.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Over the weekend, former MasterChef contestant Poh Ling Yeow, announced that she's split from her husband Jonathan Bennett.

During an interview with The Weekend Australian, the 48-year-old shared that the couple, who met on the set of MasterChef, have gone their separate ways after six years of marriage.

When speaking about her plans for 2021, Poh said, "It is about me doing the things I love and remembering who I am without another person. [Husband] Jono and I broke up."

"It’s been the most untraumatic breakup possible and I’m single again after 12 years," she told the publication.

Poh went on to say that she still works with Jonathan at Jamface, along with her first husband, Matt, and his new wife (and Poh's best friend) Sarah.

"I’m enjoying negotiating life on my own, enjoying the feeling of being a lone ranger – I’ve been in serious relationships for 24 of my 47 years. But Jono and I still work together and are the best of friends. I work with husband numbers one and two. Jamface is a catalogue of failed marriages! Life is stranger than fiction."

Watch Poh's exit interview after being eliminated from MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

Poh previously spoke to Mamamia’s podcast, I Don’t Know How She Does It, back in 2017 about the unusual relationship dynamic involving herself, Jonathan, her first husband and her best friend.

“He’s my ex-husband. She’s my best friend. And when we broke up, they got together and it’s all dandy. It’s actually really good,” she told Mamamia.

Yes, you read that right. Poh’s ex-husband married her best friend.

Poh Ling Yeow married her first husband, Matt Phipps, in 1990. At the time, the pair were both practicing Mormons.