Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She’s the biggest bully.” Martha’s rant against her Married at First Sight co-star Jules.

In a plot twist no one saw coming, MAFS’ Martha Kalifatidis says Jules Robinson was actually the season’s villain, and that she bullied her and other cast members including Ines and Jess.

In a YouTube question and answer video released yesterday, Martha hesitated before launching into a rant in which she said Jules was the sole reason there was “a divide” between the wives, not, you know, the fact that certain other contestants were cheating with their husbands. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"I felt like she really iced Jess, Ines and I out and I feel like she was the reason for the divide between a lot of the girls. She was so self-righteous and I just feel like she made the other women who did want to be friends with us and who did hang out with us, almost ashamed to," she says in the snippet below.

"I know for a fact I had a good relationship with Heidi and even Ning. Cyrell and I were friends before s**t hit the fan," she added, before stating she "didn't want to talk about MAFS".

Watch Martha label Jules a "bully". Post continues after video.