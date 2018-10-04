Shane Warne shares what really led to his and Liz Hurley's relationship breakdown.

They were Twitter’s King and Queen of oversharing and our favourite celebrity couple at the time – and now Shane Warne has shared new details of his not-to-be relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

In his memoir, No Spin, the former Australian cricketer details his romance with Liz Hurley, giving new insight into why the couple split in 2013.

At the time, it was a long drawn out rumour that the pair had broken off their engagement (Warne made an impromptu proposal in 2011) with neither party confirming the news outright for months.

The first indication that something was really wrong with the couple – who had met in 2010 in a private box at a racecourse in England and immediately hit it off – was when the normally regular Twitter users both stopped posting.

A short time into the social media freeze in September 2013, the couple addressed media scrutiny and reports of their split with conflicting Twitter statements.

Hurley apologised to her fans for the "Twitter silence" and hinted that a something serious occurred with the statement: "Too raw & personal to share right now."

However, that same day Warne dismissed reports of their breakup as "absolute rubbish".

"Yes we’re sorting through some (private) issues. But we’re not throwing the towel in yet," he wrote.