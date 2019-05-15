Warning: this post contains GOT spoilers.

Arguably the best thing to come out the final series of Game of Thrones (some would argue the only good thing about series eight, but we’re not that harsh), is all the extremely clever callbacks to previous seasons.

We’ve been fascinated by how the writers managed to weave in dialogue and parallels that foreshadow future events in seemingly innocuous ways throughout the eight seasons – with some characters predicting future events all the way back in season one.

Basically, we should all have been on high alert from the get-go as there were so many clues to how the serious will eventually end.

Of course, with so many characters, and so much dialogue, it’s hard to predict what was just idle chit-chat and what has major relevance to the finale.

Chuck in all the fan theories, and foreshadowing is even more difficult to decipher.

The latest Game of Thrones fan theory that’s piqued our interest features two men who’ve had a hell of a wild ride: Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister.

Jon Snow went from being the bastard of Winterfell to the true heir to the Iron Throne. Villainous Jaime Lannister was en route to the redemption of the century when at the final minute, he rushed back to Cersei and ended up dying with her.

On the surface, it’s hard to see any similarities between the pair besides the fact they’re both good looking blokes who have slept with family members. Ahem. But, as Vanity Fair points out, even their first meeting was super significant.

Back in the first ever episode when they both still looked sprightly and didn’t have the weight of the world on their shoulders, Jaime was, well, a bit of a pompous d*ck to Jon when they met in Winterfell.

Jon was about to head off to the Night’s Watch and Jaime menacingly asked if he’d ever killed anyone before sarcastically telling him:

“We’re grateful to have good strong men like you protecting us.”

Jaime Lannister and Jon Snow’s tense first meeting in Winterfell. Post continues after video.

Which is a funny turn of events when you consider next time Jaime ended up in Winterfell it was to serve Jon. But we digress.