Ten months ago, someone shared how Game of Thrones would end. So far, it's all come true.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones, as well as potential spoilers for the end of the series. You’ve been warned.

There used to be three things in life I knew for sure.

The earth is round, milk comes from cows and there is absolutely no way in the world to predict exactly what will happen in the final episode of Game of Thrones.

That last fact, however, is now incorrect.

It appears that there is, in fact, a way to know what will happen in the closing moments of Game of Thrones, thanks to some information about upcoming storylines that was posted on Reddit over ten months ago and was passed off as rubbish. Until some avid show watchers and Game of Thrones critics discovered that all the predicted storylines had started to come true.

On a recent episode of the podcast A Storm of Spoilers, a weekly Game of Thrones podcast hosted by Vanity Fair senior writer and Game of Thrones expert Joanna Robinson, respected Game of Thrones recapper and podcaster Dave Gonzales and expert Game of Thrones podcaster Neil Miller, they uncovered the one show leak that might actually hold the answers to who will sit on the Iron Throne.

As any true Game of Thrones fan will know, for the past decade the internet has been dark and full of spoilers that mostly turn out to be fabricated, nonsensical and not true.

Which is why Reddit or internet theories might be fun to read, but they often don’t make it onto expert podcasts such as A Storm of Spoilers, as hosts like them have dedicated large parts of their careers to examining the facts around how this show works as well as its ongoing pop culture relevance.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast.

In an episode of the podcast entitled ‘Swing and a Miss(andei)’, the hosts read aloud from a series of old messages posted by a Reddit user who claimed not to have watched the show but had information from someone who worked on it/had knowledge of the final episodes. Obviously, now that we’ve seen the majority of the final season of Game of Thrones the hosts and listeners of the podcast were able to fact-check the user’s claims and astonishingly, most of them were accurate.