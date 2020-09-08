From obscure reality stars to the world's most polarising women: The evolution of the Kardashians.

We have some sad news.

After the 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs early next year, the show will be over for good. *cries*

Watch the intro for the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Post continues below.



Video via E!

Sharing the news to social media on Wednesday, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kendall (Kylie is yet to say anything) announced that they made the tough decision to say goodbye to the show that put them on the map.

"To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," they began.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!" they concluded.

Since KUWTK first aired in 2007, we've seen breakups, marriages, divorces, babies, new business ventures, babies, holidays, fights, drama, and more babies.

And now we'll have to see those milestones posted on social media, which just won't be the same.

So as we say farewell to the reality TV show that made the Kardashians famous... for being famous, let's take a look back at where they all began, and more importantly, how they've evolved through the years. (Funny what time, styling and, a little bit lot of money can do...) ﻿

Kris Jenner.

The woman behind it all.

Known in the media before the show aired because of the infamous OJ Simpson case, as well as her marriage to Olympian Bruce Jenner and Kim's infamous sex tape, Kris took hold of the family narrative and turned a reality TV show into a business.