Regrets, rock bottom, and managing the family: How Kris Jenner built a billion dollar empire.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard someone say the Kardashian-Jenners are famous for nothing, I’d have… well probably nearly as much money as they do.

Not only is it a little bit tired, it’s also completely untrue.

There has been some serious graft involved in building the family’s billion dollar empire, and contrary to popular belief, it didn’t all start with Kim Kardashian and her infamous sex tape.

For years before that, Kris Jenner – the business savvy doyenne of the klan – was working away behind the scenes, building the solid foundations that would help make every one of her six kids a multi-millionaire before the age of 30.

She didn’t become the face of memes that praise her for working harder than the devil himself for nothing, okay?

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

So let's take a look at how she did it.

Kristen Mary Jenner (neé Houghton) was born in 1955 in San Diego. She was just 17 when she met Robert Kardashian, 11 years her senior, at the Del Mar racetrack. They married five years later and by the time she was 30 she'd given birth to Kourtney, now 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 33.

But Kris' brief affair with soccer player Todd Waterman ended her marriage to Robert Kardashian in 1991.