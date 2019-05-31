Kylie Jenner has a skincare brand. She also does not know how to wash her face.

Kylie Jenner knows how to do a lot of things: She knows how to take a great selfie, market herself and make a sh*tload of cash.
But one thing Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to know how to do is wash her face.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky investigates why Kylie Jenner is considered self-made.
The 21-year-old debuted (and sold out) her Kylie Skin skincare line last week, which featured products including a face wash, a vitamin C serum and a moisturiser. This week she shared a 30-second clip of herself to Twitter and Instagram to show fans how to use her new cleanser, which she recommends using “morning and night”.
In the clip, Kylie rubs the foam cleanser over her face for about 10 seconds before rinsing with water and wiping her face dry with a white towel.
It’s very confusing.
morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM
— Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019
There are a few things to unpack here:
- The filter makes it hard to see Kylie’s skin, and seeing skin is fairly crucial to a skincare video
- She did not tie her hair back and it’s making us uncomfortable
- Gently patting cleanser on your forehead does not… do anything
- Cleansing your face should take 30-60 seconds, pls Kylie, don’t give up after 10 seconds
- The foundation streaks left on her towel feel like a problem?
Top Comments
Other concerning matters...
1. Those crazy long acrylic nails (claws)! 2. Her face is so incredibly white in contrast to her neck down. t almost looks like a white sheet mask!
In terms of recommending an exfoliant... here are two I have recently come across in the lead up to my recent wedding.
After a couple of years of not reviewing my routine/ grooming/products etc, two separate skincare experts advised me anyway that in looking to spend a little bit of time & money it would be more important and effective to invest in products for my regular at-home routine.Great! as I didn't want to spend on a sh*t-ton of facial packages & also don't have time to be in salons a lot as a mum.
So I...
Regularly use: Aspect Fruit Enzyme Mask. About 2 x week.
Did a little "series" of these leading up to the event: Dr Dennis Gross Daily Peel (buy sachets from Mecca - ask for samples of their "gentle" ones first, as the active ingredient is lactic acid (Be aware: makes your skin tingle))
I made this change for about 3 months, and and my nearly-39 yo skin looked incredibly smooth, hydrated & radiant.
