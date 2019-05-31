Kylie Jenner has a skincare brand. She also does not know how to wash her face.

Kylie Jenner knows how to do a lot of things: She knows how to take a great selfie, market herself and make a sh*tload of cash.

But one thing Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to know how to do is wash her face.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The 21-year-old debuted (and sold out) her Kylie Skin skincare line last week, which featured products including a face wash, a vitamin C serum and a moisturiser. This week she shared a 30-second clip of herself to Twitter and Instagram to show fans how to use her new cleanser, which she recommends using “morning and night”.

In the clip, Kylie rubs the foam cleanser over her face for about 10 seconds before rinsing with water and wiping her face dry with a white towel.

It’s very confusing.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

There are a few things to unpack here: