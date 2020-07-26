"Haven't lived together in a year." Everything we know about Kim and Kanye's 6 year marriage.

Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, weeks after speaking about how he tried to force her to get an abortion while pregnant with their first child.

In a tweet, West thanked his wife for her support and asked for forgiveness for sharing "something that was a private matter".

"I did not cover her like she has covered me... I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

This week, photos obtained by the Daily Mail, saw the couple reunite in Wyoming, the state where their $14 million ranch is based. And now, it has been said that West has been living there for the past year, while his wife and four children have been at their family home in Los Angeles, California.

"Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids," a source told UsWeekly.

"They haven't been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that's not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is," the source added.