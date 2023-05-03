MasterChef will air this Sunday night, with 'full support' from Jock Zonfrillo's family.

Following the news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing, questions have been circulating about what is happening with the latest season of MasterChef Australia – which was set to air this week.

Network 10 has now confirmed that the new season will be starting this coming Sunday.

The announcement arrived with full support from Jock's family – his wife Lauren, and his four children.

"It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come," part of the statement read.

The network has also shared details on how this season will be handled. Here's everything we know.

When was the new season of MasterChef Australia filmed?

Production of the new season of MasterChef wrapped a month ago, according to Mediaweek.

Like other seasons before it, the 2023 season was filmed at Centenary Hall at the Royal Melbourne Showgrounds.

On Tuesday, celebrity chef and guest judge Jamie Oliver shared a photo of hosts Jock, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong while filming on set.

"We had the best time working together for this year's master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with [Jock]!" he captained a tribute post to the 46-year-old.