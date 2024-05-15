Welcome to the royal dupes of Sussex.





It’s the royal tour you have when you’re not having a royal tour: Harry and Meghan have arrived in Nigeria, smiling and waving and posing for photos in a way we really only ever see - well, royals - do.

Meghan has worn some cute outfits, which have prompted the expected coverage of who she’s wearing and how much it cost, and Harry has talked up his beloved Invictus Games, as well as youth mental health challenges.

Watch: The highlights of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

It all feels quite a lot like what they did when they were royals, doesn’t it?

But don’t call it a royal tour. In case you forgot - and can we ever really be allowed to forget? - Harry and Meghan are most definitely not royals. That all ended with Harry’s resignation in 2020, and the couple have been living in the US and battling all manner of PR challenges ever since.

So what’s going on? And why should we care?

This is where we’re going to get into dupe culture. Like with those outfits Meghan is wearing - which have been said to cost around the same as the average Nigerian annual wage - we all love a good dupe. Why pay for the real thing when you can get something that looks similar - but faster and cheaper?