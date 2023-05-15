Now the pomp and ceremony is over, King Charles has a big problem on his hands: Prince Andrew.

After a coronation filled with pomp and ceremony that cost taxpayers millions of dollars, King Charles is likely basking in his post-coronation glow.

But there's one major thorn in King Charles' side that is interrupting his moment in the spotlight.

It's his brother, Prince Andrew.

Ever since that infamous BBC interview, Prince Andrew has been pushed to retreat further and further away from the spotlight. And for good reason.

Andrew resigned as a 'working royal' in 2019, months after his proximity to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced. Then followed the disastrous TV interview about sexual abuse allegations.

In 2022, Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case with a payout to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Around the same time, the royal family announced Andrew's military links and royal patronages had been removed and he would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

Watch some of the Prince Andrew BBC interview here. Post continues below.

Andrew has always maintained his innocence, and the settlement does not admit to any of the allegations. But the settlement didn't exactly bode well with the public.

Despite Andrew being shunned from his former working royal life, he has managed to remain a problem for King Charles.