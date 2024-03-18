The royal announcement rumours that have the internet in a frenzy.

As rumours about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton continue to swirl, speculation has arisen over whether the BBC has been put on high alert for an announcement from the royal family, further adding to the intrigue.

In January, it was announced that the Princess of Wales would be spending two weeks in The London Clinic hospital to recover from "planned abdominal surgery", and that she will not be making any public appearances until after Easter.

Watch: Meghan tells Oprah about The Firm 'perpetuating falsehoods'. Post continues below.



Video via CBS.

However, the mystery surrounding it all has resulted in some wild conspiracy theories, with people questioning the whereabouts of the royal.

Her last public appearance was on December 25, where she joined King Charles III, William and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for the annual walk to Sandringham Church for Christmas morning service.

Now, viral posts online have suggested that the BBC, Britain's public broadcaster, is "on-alert" for a major announcement from the family, however, the broadcaster has yet to confirm whether those claims are true.

It's not completely farfetched, as in the past, Buckingham Palace has given certain media outlets a heads-up regarding any significant news.

Some believe that the family will address the speculation surrounding Kate, whether it be an explanation about her abdominal surgery or a response to the ongoing rumours that Prince William is having an affair.

Others suggest that it's an update on King Charles III, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

Users on the internet are convinced that the announcement will be made anytime now, however, there is little evidence to support these claims.

Feature Image: Getty.

