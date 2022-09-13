Harry, Meghan and the mess that's left behind.

This is what I heard when, on Saturday, King Charles sat down in his black suit and made his first big speech since ascending the throne.

I’m going to be very busy.

Yes, I am paraphrasing the monarch. Bear with me.

I won’t have time to do loads of the things I was doing before. You know, for the charities I’m the boss of and whatnot.

Lucky for me I have an ace wife. She’s going to help me with lots of the things.

Lucky for me I also have an ace son, William. I’m giving him and his wife, Catherine, a promotion, and they are going to take on loads more of the things.

I also have a son called Harry. I love him and his wife Meghan and wish them jolly good luck as they build their own lives in America. They’re not doing any of the things.

Okay, that’s not how a King speaks.

He made it sound a lot more formal than that. A lot better. He’d been practising a while.

But that’s what’s happening. King Charles had an heir and a spare, in the cruel parlance of the royal-watchers, and the spare has buggered off to write a book and make a TV show or two for Netflix and he’s left a whole lot of, well, spare jobs to be done.

Hours after Charles made that speech, his sons and their impressive wives were photographed together for the first time in years. Walking the line of flowers left in tribute to their late granny, the Queen of England, and doing what royals do best - shaking hands and looking interested in other people's babies, balloons and cuddly toys. Making the ordinary people feel good at an upsetting time. Employing the game face about which Meghan once said, “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip’... but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”