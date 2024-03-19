Overnight, the royal family started writing Harry and Meghan out of their history.

As Prince William and Princess Catherine made their first public appearance since that photoshop drama, some subtle tweaks to the royal records have been made.

While we were sleeping, the royal family's website got revamped and there were some noticeable changes — specifically, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's profiles.

Firstly, their bios disappeared from the website completely. Within half an hour, they'd returned — but instead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having their own profiles each, as they had previously, they now had a shared and very downsized profile.

Harry and Meghan's joint page can now be found at the bottom of 'The Royal Family' section of the website, right next to... Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla sit pretty at the top of the page, with The Prince and Princess of Wales placed neatly underneath.

The royal site. Image: Royal.UK.