Princess Catherine thanked us all for something none of us did.

Maybe royals are made of sterner stuff, after all.

Consider the first spoken words Catherine, Princess of Wales, has delivered publicly in months.

"I want to thank everyone for your messages of support and your understanding while I've been recovering from surgery."

Imagine the control it took to say that, sitting on a garden bench at Kensington Palace, setting records straight.

Because over a fever-dream fortnight of faux concern and full-blown conspiracy, "Kate Middleton" has been shown anything but.

What support? What understanding?

We speculated and we gossiped and we picked over the timeline of her year with the enthusiasm of a true-crime podcast host. We cherry-picked wild theories from all over the world. We analysed the rare glimpses of her face, her body, her hair, her hands. We decided she was dead, sedated, mad, betrayed. We jumped headfirst into our worst instincts and we splashed about in those dark waters for as long as it felt great. And then, when it began not to feel so great, we climbed out and started shouting at the ocean.