The Kate Middleton story proves how the royals can sway the British tabloids.

No one knows where Kate Middleton is.

She's probably at home, recovering from the planned yet mysterious abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January, just as we've been told. Occam's razor says that, rather than one of the many conspiracies — ranging from funny (maybe she's growing out a fringe?) to much more sinister — is the most likely truth.

Kensington Palace said Kate wished for privacy ahead of her medical procedure, which is a fair request for anyone's health information.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," it said in a statement, adding that she would not return to public events until after Easter.

But there has been an undeniable air of secrecy about it all that has flamed rumours.

Palace statements have been short and topline. Following William's last-minute withdrawal from his godfather's memorial this week, for an 'unspecified personal reason', Kensington Palace simply said "the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well" in an attempt to quell further speculation.

It did not work on social media, because it is near-impossible to control social media. Traditional media, however? Well, that's a bit more complicated.

British tabloids have a well-earned reputation for invasive reporting, but many have noticed they have respected the royal family's wishes around reporting on Kate's condition.