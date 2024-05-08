Prince Harry came to London, but his daddy won’t see him.

Prince Harry is home in the United Kingdom but his dad, King Charles, doesn't have time to see him.

The Duke of Sussex is back for the Invictus Games Foundation's 10th anniversary celebration and on May 7, both royals were in the same city attending separate engagements.

Despite royal watchers assuming there would be a father-son reunion during Prince Harry's stay, it's officially confirmed that they won't be crossing paths.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a Sussex representative told Harper Bazaar.

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

It's unclear whether Harry's office made an official request to visit his father, King Charles III, who has jumped right back into public duties following his cancer diagnosis.

This is Harry's second trip back to the UK in quick succession, having immediately flown to visit his father when the firm announced his diagnosis publicly in February. It's reported that the King appreciated the gesture.