The first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia are here.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney a day before kicking off their first overseas tour as a royal couple…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down just after 6am on a overcast Sydney morning after the long-haul British Airways flight from London.

They have 76 engagements across 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, which will include Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland’s Fraser Island.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. The sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

The couple will mark the games’ launch and closing ceremony in Sydney.

Harry and Meghan’s tour of Australia is seen as a key one for the royal couple who, during a TV interview to mark their engagement last November, spoke of their desire to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth member countries including Australia.

Here are the first pics of the Duke and Duchess on Aussie soil: