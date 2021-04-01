1. Georgia Love has a message for everyone watching MAFS, and it hits hard.

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love has a few things to say about this season of MAFS.

The 31-year-old, who recently tied the knot with her husband Lee Elliott, shared a message on Twitter last night, reminding viewers that the behaviour on the show is far from okay.

"I truly fear for young women watching #MAFS this year. Please know this is not OK," she began the tweet.

"You do not need to stand by a man who only makes you happy behind closed doors. You do not need to stand by a man who embarrasses, upsets and abandons you. Ever. Not even once."

One follower, who was previously in an abusive relationship, even responded saying the show has been "confronting" to watch.

"It’s been so confronting watching this. I was in an abusive relationship eight years ago that ended in violence. His behaviour reminds me of his."