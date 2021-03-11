'The royals had concerns about Archie's skin colour. I know exactly how Meghan felt.'

As I watched the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview - and let's face it, who didn't watch it - I knew exactly where she was coming from. It is an awful thing to say, but my parents were also concerned about the skin colour of my children.

In my early 30s, I ran from an engagement to the wrong guy and fled to Far North Queensland. It was my chance to find myself, to enjoy myself, to party, to let loose, and that I did. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I found a best friend and I eventually found the guy that I was meant to marry.

So, you can imagine how excited I was to talk to my family about this new guy.

“I think this one might stick,” I said.

What does he do for work? How old is he? The usual questions were fired at me by my mother and father, all with pleasing results.

Then I revealed that he was Aboriginal. A proud Butchulla man, from Hervey Bay, Queensland. Their tone changed, my parents became hesitant, they became cautious, they became worried.

They were worried about the reactions of others. How the world would perceive our interracial relationship. My parents knew about the hardships faced by our First Nations people, hardships they continue to face every day. They wanted to protect me from that.

As all parents do, they wanted to protect me from any heartache. I will always remember when my father turned to me and asked: “What about your children?”

Again, the question was asked with love and concern; he was worried.

He knew the battles that they would face. Would they be judged unfairly? Life expectancy, employment rates and literacy levels continue to be lower for our First Nations people. Did I really want to have children in this world? Did I want to marry and have children with a man who continues to face racism, when I had the option of keeping my head in the sand and staying in my white privileged world?

Well, the answer is yes. Yes, I married the heck out of that man!

