An engagement and another Blake Garvey moment: All the Farmer Wants a Wife post-finale gossip.

For the last four weeks, we've been way too invested in following five farmers as they tried to find love on national TV. And what a wild ride it was.

Through all the one-on-one dates, dramatic dinner parties and emotional farewells, last night we learnt only one farmer found love... on the show, while the others ended up breaking it off with the women they chose in the finale. And well, one farmer even pulled a full-on Blake Garvey and chose his runner-up instead.

But the drama doesn't stop there. A lot has happened since the final episode wrapped up in March. And we need to talk to about it. Immediately.

Here's all the gossip that happened after the Farmer Wants a Wife finale.

Errr... Nick and Liz have very different feelings about their breakup.

Last night we watched as Nick and Liz explained how things didn't work out between them after the show.

"After Nick chose me... he just started withdrawing. Within a week, there was barely any chatting," said Liz during the reunion episode.

"I'm upset that Liz feels bad, but I just don't think that she's the girl for me. Forever," Nick added.

But now it seems the pair have some very different feelings about their breakup.

After the episode aired, Nick posted a heartfelt message about Liz on Instagram. And he did not hold back.

"What a fantastically nuanced, gorgeous, hilarious, spectacular specimen of woman she is," Nick captioned the post.

He went on to say that the pair still talk almost every day and Liz "still cracks [him] up on the regular".

"Liz isn’t who you met on your TV. You met one season of sound bites and situational silliness. I met an unstoppable piss-taking machine, who never failed to find something ludicrous to say, no matter how inappropriate.

"I hope we know each other forever. I hope she finds a man who deserves her and makes her as happy as she made me during this ordeal. She will.."

"Liz always wins," he concluded the post.

Liz, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying her newfound single life.

That same night, she shared a throwback video of her dancing to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' on her Instagram.

She also shared a message about her time on the show on her marriage celebrant Instagram page and took a not-so-subtle swipe at Nick for not committing.

"I'm not sure [Farmer Nick] understood the concept of the show 'Farmer wants a Wife', but I have met the most amazing people through this journey - and that's the real love story," she wrote.

"Please remember to be kind. To him, to me, to each other."

Yes, Alex and Henrietta are still together.

It was the Blake Garvey moment that surprised precisely everyone. After leaving the show with Jess and holidaying together in Tasmania, Farmer Alex broke things off with her and ended up getting back together with his runner-up Henrietta.

"We didn't meet up intentionally for that to happen and then that thing that happens when we're together... happened," Henrietta explained in the reunion episode. ﻿

Months later, the couple are still going strong.

"I think everyone got quite an unexpected surprise at the reunion tonight," Alex shared in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of him and Henrietta.

"Thank you for being there beside me on the couch tonight and challenging me through this entire experience you made every moment truly unforgettable."

It's not the ending anyone expected but we guess that still counts as a success story, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sam is now engaged. But not to the woman we met at the finale.

Farmer Sam has come a long way since he was brutally rejected by not one but two of his wives on national TV. In fact, the 27-year-old is now engaged. But not to the woman he introduced us to in the finale.

During last night's episode, Sam explained that a woman named Kirsten slid into his DMs and they eventually began dating. However, that didn't seem to last very long because he is now engaged to his ex-girlfriend Katelen Cunningham.

According to the Daily Mail, Sam announced their engagement on Facebook three weeks before the show's finale aired on August 1.

The post has since been deleted but Katelen's relationship status on Facebook quite clearly says she's engaged to Sam.

She also shared a photo of her wearing what looks to be an engagement ring.

We're glad to see Sam has finally found someone.

Harry might... also pull a Blake Garvey?

Yep, it looks like another farmer might take a page out of the Bachie handbook and starts dating his runner-up instead.

Harry told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that he's still in contact with his runner up, Madison, after he and Stacey couldn't make things work beyond the show.

"Me and Mads are good mates you know, like we've kept in touch," he told the radio hosts.

After being asked if there could be something more between them, Harry answered with a suspicious "You never know".

"You never know with these things but it's definitely harder with the border closures so you can't even look into that, you just have to wait and see," he continued.

Very interesting...

