The 6 details you missed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

Last night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Australian televisions. The two-hour special dropped various bombshells and left us with many questions that need answering.

But there were also numerous subtle details we missed that had meanings behind them.

So in case you missed them too, here are six hidden details from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

Watch Prince Harry discuss Meghan's mental health in the Oprah interview.



Video via CBS

1. The white lotus on Meghan's dress.

For the first half of the interview, Oprah sat down to speak to Meghan Markle only. The two women, socially distanced on outdoor chairs, were smartly dressed for the occasion.

Oprah wore a blush pink jumper, with a white shirt underneath, paired with a brown skirt and boots. While Meghan wore a silk wrap dress filled with symbolism.

Image: CBS. The Armani dress (which retails for $5,960) featured a low-cut neckline, belt across the centre and a white lotus printed on the right shoulder. According to Binghamton University, a white lotus represents "purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth".