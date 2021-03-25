"All is not what it seems." Everything we're not seeing on MAFS this season.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Anyone watching MAFS will know this season has been, well... a bit of a mess.

From a cheating scandal, to intruders and the annual wine throwing saga, this season only seems to be getting more and more chaotic.

But there's also a lot happening behind the scenes that we don't get to see.

Like any reality show, MAFS has been edited to follow certain storylines and of course, hype up all the ~ drama~ (because, really why else do we watch it?)

But according to the contestants there's some pretty messed up things that are being edited out from the show.

Here's all the things we've apparently missed from filming.

Brett allegedly made racist, sexists and homophobic comments to Booka behind the scenes.

Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Booka Nile and Brett Helling on MAFS this week. But now Booka's bridesmaid, Madlin, has claimed that Brett has been engaging in some "gross" and "disappointing behaviour" behind the scenes.

Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Madlin has alleged that Brett made racist, sexist and homophobic comments during filming that we didn't get to see on TV.

"One thing that was particularly distressing and concerning was the sexist behaviour," Madlin told host Megan Pustetto, adding that Brett is more "covert about it".

"He was cracking sexist jokes, like ‘women can’t drive’ like literally the most basic pathetic humour."