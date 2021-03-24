The man who made me turn off Married At First Sight for good.

This post deals with emotional abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Over the past few weeks, there's been a spotlight on the behaviour of Bryce Ruthven on Married At First Sight.

The controversial radio presenter, who was matched with Melissa Rawson on the reality show, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It all began on the couple's honeymoon, when the conversation turned to Melissa's appearance during an honesty box discussion.

Melissa and Bryce get some difficult feedback from their families on Married At First Sight.





Video via Channel Nine.

When asked whether Melissa was his type, Bryce responded: "I'll be completely honest. Not 100 per cent."

"I’ve always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes, tan kinda girl. And usually tall. I can’t say 100 per cent I’d come up to you in a bar and buy you a drink," he continued.

"When I first saw you I thought, 'Not my type.' But, I thought, she’s not... ugly?"

The next week, Bryce was asked to rank the women in the experiment.

He ranked Melissa as the "fourth most attractive" among the rest of the wives.

In the weeks since, we've watched Bryce slowly pick away at Melissa's self-esteem, telling her she'd be perfect for him if only she had the right eye colour.

We've watched Bryce shame his wife for dating a married man, despite the fact Bryce himself cheated on his fiance.

And we've watched Melissa openly admit she's "scared" to upset her husband.