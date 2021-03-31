"Nobody's that good in bed." The 7 biggest revelations from Sharon Stone's epic new memoir.

This post deals with child sexual abuse and violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Sharon Stone is a certified legend of Hollywood.

Known for iconic roles like in Basic Instinct and Casino, she was one of the biggest, most bankable stars of the 90s. Then in 2001, a major stroke impacted not only her career, but her entire life path.

Now the 63-year-old has released her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, opening up on not just her long, successful career but also her troubled childhood, many near-death experiences and sexual harassment in the film industry.

Here are 7 things we learned about Stone from the book, which is available now.

A near-decapitation.

As a 14-year-old, Stone was attempting to tame a horse while her mum hung out laundry.

She wrote how the clothesline sliced into her neck, and the horse began to drag her.

"My neck was hanging open, wet and ripped from one ear to the other," Stone wrote.

At the hospital, her doctor didn't know how to perform plastic surgery and she healed, but with a large scar which is still visible.

A secret abortion that left her bleeding profusely for days.

At 18, Stone fell pregnant to her first serious boyfriend.

It was difficult to get an abortion at her age in her home state of Pennsylvania, so the two drove to a clinic in Ohio.

"I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell," Stone described.

"So I stayed in my room and bled for days. I was weak and scared and then just weak."

Eventually, a Planned Parenthood opened in her local area that provided her with birth control and counselling.

"This, above all else, saved me: that someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me. No one ever had, about anything."

Her 2001 stroke, and the out-of-body experience.

Stone experienced a catastrophic stroke and brain haemorrhage in 2001. She wrote about being near-death and having an out-of-body experience where she saw three friends, who had already died, at her bedside.