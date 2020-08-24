Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: NO. A FARMER JUST PULLED A... BLAKE GARVEY.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

G'DAY G'DAY.

We open on Alex having a couch think.

﻿﻿

On last night's episode, Henrietta told him she didn't think he was the right person for her and then... walked away.

Alex is sitting on the couch and he has no idea whether Henrietta is going to turn up.

In an unexpected turn of events because... drama and also... gossip... Henrietta walks up and joins Alex on his thinking couch. She's sorry about that one time she brutally rejected him on national TV and yeeted out of there.

They sit on the couch and laugh about how she moved to Cunnamulla to get to know him and then brutally rejected him when he came to the "big smoke".

"HOW WEIRD WAS IT?"

Then Alex tells Henrietta that she's actually not the right woman for him.

She says that's ok and walks away before telling the camera that she was actually really into him.

Next, Jess arrives.

She's concerned that Alex won't pick her because Henrietta writes poems and she can't even tie her own shoelaces. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Alex tells Jess he can see himself falling in love with her and she says he makes her feel like a million bucks.