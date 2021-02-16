"I couldn't get myself out of bed": Georgia Love on the health struggle no one talks about.

ICYMI, towards the end of last year, Georgia Love - journalist, TV presenter, business owner, *takes a breath*, podcaster and QUEEN of Instagram puns - shared her battle with iron deficiency with the world.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she opened up about how the condition has affected not only her physical health, but the huge toll it's taken on her mental health and anxiety, too.

What's weird is that for a condition that's so common amongst Aussie women - it's not really talked about.

Iron deficiency is something that affects a whopping two in five women aged between 14 to 50 years of age, so it's definitely something that deserves more air time.

So, we hit up Georgia to talk all about her diagnosis, how it affects her day-to-day life and what she does to stay on top of both her mental and physical health.

Georgia Love on her diagnosis...

Pop on your science beanie for a tick, friend. We just want to give you a quick rundown on what iron deficiency actually is - 'cause if you're anything like us, you've heard of it a bunch of times, but know very little about what it actually is.

Basically, iron is an important mineral that's involved in a huge range of bodily functions - so if you're like Georgia and you're not getting enough of it, it can cause some serious havoc to your health and wellbeing.

Iron deficiency can result in things like chronic exhaustion, dizziness, poor concentration, shortness of breath and an inability to think clearly.

Sounds 10/10 scary, right?

"I noticed I was getting run down and sick a lot of the time in and around 2017," said Georgia.

"My life was crazy, and I had no routine at the time so I very much put it down to that. I was constantly tired, couldn't get myself out of bed in the mornings and getting every cold and virus that would go around."