BUT WAIT A MINUTE.

There's another car, and Alex has arrived.

Matt tells Alex that he's loved getting to know her but he can't ignore his connection with Tara, so she shan't be the wife for him.

Tara comes back and Alex tells her he loves her despite her propensity to abandon three generations of humans and also a range of farm animals.

They live happily ever after etc etc.

It's time for Rob's final decision and look, obviously he's going to choose Vici. For the crystal collection alone.

A car pulls out and Kate (or her twin sister) gets out.

Rob tells her she's been an absolute joy to have on the farm but he thinks they're just "really good mates" and that unfortunately he hasn't felt that lightning rod moment with her.

She wishes him all the best, and it's all very civil.

Vici arrives and they talk about how much they've enjoyed getting to know each other, riding horses together, chatting to Vici's crystal collection and then Farmer Rob clears his... throat.

He tells Vici he would be being dishonest if he said he could see a future for them.

Vici says "wow" and she's not wrong. She's the final of eight women Rob could not see a future with. Even a short future.