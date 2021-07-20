Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One farmer just up and... leaves.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on some sheep having a gossip.

"WHAT A PLOT TWIST."

It's the last day on the farm before both the farmers and the wives head to the... BIG SMOKE.

Farmer Matt and Tara have yet another conversation about that time she left the farm and came back again.

Kristina tells Farmer Will she likes him too.

Over at Farmer Rob's, he is 100 per cent in love with Vici. They go for another horse ride and look I'm prepared to watch this Snowy Mountains-themed spin-off.

THEY LOVE EACH OTHER.