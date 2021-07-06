Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: A secret hickey and a kiss "lie" leaves two farms in chaos.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

It's the day after precisely one wife was sent home.

Farmer Will and his wives have a quick debrief before getting to work on the farm plugging up a mysterious leak.

Fun times!

Over at Farmer Andrew's, the wives are setting a paddock on fire, while at Farmer Rob's, they're squeezing some ram testicles.

They're not... small.

At Farmer Sam's, some of the wives are waterskiing on the dam, while the others are... gossiping.

Nickia is telling Allanah that Mackenzie didn't get to bed until 2am and she has a suspicious-looking bruise on her neck.

Sam and the rest of the women sit down for lunch and Allanah straight up asks him about the potential hickey.

"All mouth to neck activity must be pre-approved by the group."