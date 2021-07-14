Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: A farmer is blindsided by an unexpected farewell.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on some cows having a gossip.

They've heard about Farmer Rob returning and getting four new wives and they've got some... questions.

"MUST BE BAD IN THE BIG SMOKE."

It's one-on-one date time and Farmer Rob has bought Vici, the first of his four new wives, back to the farm for some quality time.

Farmer Andrew and his dad "Chops" are planning something special for his second date with Jess.

Chops says he didn't have to bring out the big guns to get Andrew's mum's attention, she was "straight into me arms" because he's such a catch you see.

Meanwhile, Fake Farmer Sam is taking Nickia for a hot balloon ride over his fake farm and also the rest of Canowindra. If you look really closely, you can see the locals standing in the street, pointing at the balloon and saying "I've never seen that man before in my life".

"That man is a stranger to each and every one of us."