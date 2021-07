To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on some geese having a gossip.

"THIS SHOW IS OUT OF CONTROL."

At Fake Farmer Sam's fake farm, his four original wives and one new wife are having real pancakes for breakfast.

New wife Chelsea is realising she may have made a terrible life choice.

Over at Farmer Will's, Jessica is doing her impersonation of a sheep. The universe and also the number 11 like it.

"MAAAAAAAAAAAAA"