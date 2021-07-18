Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: You can't just bring a wife... back.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on some sheep having a gossip.

"MUST BE TOUGH IN THE BIG CITY."

They, like each and every one of us, can't believe this show is still... going, and that wives just keep... turning up.

Over at Farmer Matt's, he's thinking about how Tara could have been his future wife but she left the farm. Lucky he has a few... spares.

At Farmer Andrew's, he's worried that he's developed the most feelings for Jess and she's the one least likely to move to the farm.

He then gets his wives to pick the best "studs" to be matched up with the ewes for mating. It's hard for them because they're literally on a TV show competing for... Andrew.

"It's such a hard decision."