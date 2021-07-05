Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One woman is left completely blindsided.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

G'DAY.

Back at the farms the animals have gathered and are patiently waiting for the gossip to arrive.

via GIPHY

The farmers are driving their wives to the farms when one of them comments "This looks like the outback..." and someone needs to... tell her.

Farmer Will and Tammy arrive at the farm, and an emu comes over to judge.

"This is the most exciting thing that's happened since that lamb got stuck in the dam."

Rob says he's going to take Meg fly-fishing, and she says she's hoping to catch a "straight up husband, mate" and same.

Farmer Matt and Hayley have a picnic under the stars and Hayley tells Matt about her experience with Hodgkins lymphoma. And Matt tells Hayley about losing his dad to a brain tumour.

They kiss under the moon and look, it's a lovely moment between all the judge-y farm animals having a gossip.

Farmer Andrew blindfolds Jess and guides her up some rickety stairs into a weathered barn where he has set up a table for a romantic dinner for two.

Then a... truck arrives and Andrew tells Jess they have to leave dinner to unload 470 sheep.

"WHAT AN UNEXPECTED PLOT TWIST."