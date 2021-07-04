Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One woman sold her house and gave up her job for... this.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on some horses having a gossip.

They're remembering last year's final episode when one farmer pulled a Blake Garvey and started dating his runner-up and another farmer turned up at the reunion with a random woman who slid into his DMs.

"That Blake Garvey guy didn't even stay with his runner-up hahaahaha."

It was a weird time for all of us.

The women have arrived from the Big Smoke and one of them has just announced that she's sold her house and left her job because she's leaving her life open to.... magic.

via GIPHY

SOMEONE

NEEDS

TO

SHOW

HER

THE

LAST

SEASON

IMMEDIATELY.

It's time for the women to clap at the farmers for purely existing and seemingly being decent men.

"HE MADE... EYE CONTACT."