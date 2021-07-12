Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: NO. A FARMER JUST SENT ALL THREE OF HIS WIVES HOME.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

We open on a judgemental horse.

He's heard about that time Farmer Andrew tried to avoid drama by causing unnecessary... drama.

"Unnecessary."

It's single date time.

Farmer Andrew is taking Ash kayaking.

Andrew spends the whole time telling Ash how she's drama-free and he likes that.

Farmer Matt takes Brydie to the local Chinese restaurant for dinner.

Brydie says she wants honey chicken and Matt says he wants honey king prawns and she says that sounds "fancy" and asks him what king prawns are.

Matt explains to her they're just "bigger prawns" and also "big boys".

"Not the little boys."