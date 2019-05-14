Game of Thrones cleverly twisted the Cersei Lannister prophecy about her "pale white throat".

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

As we edge towards the end of our beloved Game of Thrones, fans of the book have had one prophecy in the back of their minds, and last night it came true.

Just not in the way we expected.

A seer told Cersei when she was young she would marry a King and lose her children, both of which we saw in season five.

But part of the prophecy that was in the books, was left out of the series. It read: “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you”.

Here is the trailer for the next episode, which doesn’t give much away at all. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

This prophecy explains the source of Cersei’s anger towards her brother Tyrion, as valonqar means “younger sibling”.

Book readers have been hypothesising if Jaime Lannister would be the one to fulfil the prophecy instead, as he is the younger twin.