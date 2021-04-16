From Apple Martin to Dakota Johnson: The famous women who look identical to their grandmothers.

There's a good chance you inherited a feature or two from your grandparents.

Whether that's your grandmother's curly locks or your grandfather's pointy nose, it's more than likely you've landed at least one of them.

Most of us know about famous kids who look just like their famous parents.

It's almost uncanny how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. But have you ever seen famous folk who look just like their famous grandparents?

Read on to see six women who look just like their famous grandmothers, at the same age.

Apple Martin, Blythe Danner's granddaughter.

Image: Getty and Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow.