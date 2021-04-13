A sudden death and a struggle with fame: The little-known lives of Macaulay Culkin's siblings.

Macaulay Culkin was 10 when he earned his first million dollar paycheck.

The child actor, who starred in the wildly successful Home Alone in 1990, was paid $1 million for his role in My Girl.

But even as the highest-paid child actor in the world, Macaulay Culkin didn't have his own bedroom.

Video via The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Macaulay, the third of seven children, was raised in a small, one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan with his mother, Patricia, who worked as a telephone operator, and his father, Kit, who was a Catholic Church sacristan.

There were only two doors in the flat, and the children slept in crowded bunk beds.

Macaulay’s younger brother Kieran remembers the apartment was barely big enough for a couple.

"It was just a hallway, and there were no separating doors, except for the bathroom, which didn’t have a lock," he told Vanity Fair in 2018. "They just kept bringing babies home to this little space."

It was Macaulay's father, Kit, who pushed all seven children – including Shane, Dakota, Quinn, Christian, and Rory – into acting, whether they were interested in show business or not.

Macaulay Culkin with his parents. Image: Getty.