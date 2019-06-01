Two Aussie singers and a Victoria's Secret model: Inside Lenny Kravitz's relationships.

Last week, Lenny Kravitz celebrated turning 55 by posting this image to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Day off. Photo shoot. #Blackandwhitephotography A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on May 21, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Which we are, of course, in favour of.

And yes, over those 55 years the American rock legend has had quite a life.

The Grammy Award winner has enjoyed decades of professional success, especially during the peak of his music career in the 1990s and early 2000s.

These days, Kravitz splits his time between his homes in the Bahamas and Paris, and concentrates on his charitable foundation, Let Love Rule, which brings dental care to underprivileged populations.

His big heart may be one of the reasons why Kravitz has remained hugely popular as a public figure. Coupled with his super-cool, rock-star persona, it’s also not surprising the singer has had an interesting, and full, personal life.

Kravitz has been married once, and linked to several high-profile celebrities. We’ve gone on a bit of a deep dive into those relationships.

Lisa Bonet

Kravitz was married to The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet, now 51, from 1987 to 1993.

In true Hollywood royalty fashion, the couple eloped to be married in Las Vegas on November 16, Bonet’s twentieth birthday.

During their marriage they had daughter Zoë, who is now 30, and stars in the popular Foxtel show, Big Little Lies, alongside another of Kravitz’s exes (we’ll get to her later).