Dakota Johnson grew up in a famous Hollywood family. She started going to therapy at age 3.

You might know Dakota Johnson from her role in the raunchy 50 Shades of Grey films, or from the front row of fashion weeks around the world.

But long before becoming a celebrity in her own right, she grew up in one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

With movie stars as parents, a young Dakota spent her childhood travelling the world, going to school on film sets and walking red carpets. But behind the glitz was a child who started going to therapy at the age of three, and had to wear the consequences of her parents’ highly-publicised personal battles.

From the 30-year-old’s decades-long battle with mental health to her extremely private relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin, let’s take a deep dive into Dakota Johnson’s life.

Dakota Johnson’s famous family.

If anyone was born into Hollywood, it’s Johnson.

Her mum is actress Melanie Griffith, arguably best known for her role as Tess McGill in the 1988 film Working Girl that saw her win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, and receive an Academy Award nomination. You’ll also know Griffith from her roles in a bunch of movies and TV shows, including Night Moves, Something Wild, Crazy in Alabama, Buffalo Girls, Lolita, Another Day in Paradise, Hawaii Five-0, Nip/Tuck, Twins, and Raising Hope.

Johnson’s dad is also an actor. Don Johnson was an ’80s sex symbol, playing James “Sonny” Crockett in the award-winning TV series Miami Vice. He also played the title character in the ’90s series Nash Bridges. Most recently, he starred in Knives Out.

Oh, and her grandmother on her mother’s side is actress Tippi Hedren, who was discovered by Hollywood director Alfred Hitchcock. She starred in his 1960s’ films The Birds and Marnie.