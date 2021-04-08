From Deacon Phillippe to Apple Martin: 16 celebrity kids that are all grown up.

Long before Instagram, the biggest celebrities of the 90s and 00s reserved their pregnancy announcements and baby photoshoots for magazines. We still remember THAT Vanity Fair cover where Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise showed off a newborn Suri Cruise (with a full head of jet-black hair.)

But fast-forward a decade or two and many of those babies are now teenagers who are learning to drive, finishing school and even following in their famous parents' footsteps.

While some of their parents share their kids' birthdays and exciting milestones on social media, it's still a shock to see how much they've grown.

Video via Mamamia

Earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself and her eldest son Deacon on Instagram. And the 17-year-old looks so mature it's frightening.