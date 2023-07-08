Just a running list of all the celebs that have traded in Twitter for Threads.

It's a case of billionaire versus billionaire. Elon Musk is calling Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform Threads a "personal" vendetta against his rival Twitter, but the world's biggest celebrities are looking at it as a new way to peddle their projects, partnerships, style and personal opinions.

Case in point: Some of our most influential stars have already jumped ship. Naturally, Kim Kardashian was one of the first tens of millions to sign up, as was Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and our very own Chris Hemsworth.

For those of you who are a few hours behind, Threads is META's answer to Twitter. The global company helmed by Zuckerberg already has Instagram and Facebook under its belt, meaning META has the social media monopoly.

In its first 24 hours, Threads had 30 million sign-ups, and at the time of publication, it had hit 70 million. Because it's linked directly to the user's Instagram account, it's expected that platform will carry more than two billion users over, in the following months. Mamamia is one of those new accounts in case you missed it, so why not give us a follow?

If you're sitting on the fence, questioning whether to add another social media app to your device, maybe these celebrities will get you over the line, or perhaps they'll repel you.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton