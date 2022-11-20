"It's my biggest fear." Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting following a serious health revelation.

After 20 years of acting, Chris Hemsworth is taking a step back to spend time with his wife and children.

The actor announced the news this weekend following the release of his Disney+ series, Limitless.

The new docuseries explore the impacts of time and age and in the final episode, showed Hemsworth being confronted by his own mortality.

Video via Disney+.

While filming Limitless, the Marvel actor underwent a series of new genetic tests that could give him more insight into his genetic roadmap. But the plan changed when the doctor received Hemsworth's results, which showed he had a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s disease.

"'I don’t want to tell [Hemsworth] this on camera. We need to have an off-side conversation and see if he even wants this to be in the show'," Hemsworth recalled the doctor saying while in conversation with Vanity Fair.