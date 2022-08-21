An ambulance visit and missing guests: What we know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 3-day wedding.

Almost two decades after their first engagement ended, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married in July.

Their wedding ceremony in Vegas in a "little chapel" couldn't have been more chill, along with the story JLo shared in her newsletter. Ben got dressed in a public toilet beforehand, while JLo wore a dress from an old film.

Sweet, yet understated, the pair alluded to the idea that they wanted something simple and to focus on their love instead.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another. Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30am in the tunnel of love with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."

And then JLo and Affleck did a complete 180.

An understated celebration was thrown out the window, and in replacement was a three-day wedding celebration extravaganza - going right back to their Hollywood roots.

And this weekend, the extravaganza took place - a rehearsal dinner on Friday, a ceremony on Saturday and a barbeque on Sunday, followed by an extensive dress code, plenty of guests, some lush marques and a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress.

Here's what we know.

An ambulance was called ahead of the wedding.

Affleck's mother had to be taken to hospital after she fell off a dock at his Georgia home a day before the wedding.

According to Page Six, an ambulance was seen departing the actor's property with his mother taken to St Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah. The outlet reported that Affleck's mum fell and cut her leg.

The pair had their ceremony at Affleck's "plantation" home.

The ceremony officially took place at Afflecks' longtime Georgia home, described as "a remarkable re-creation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home".